Man arrested for possession of various drugs in Humansdorp

A man has been arrested in Humansdorp in the Eastern Cape after he was found in possession of a large quantity of drugs on Saturday afternoon. Photo: SAPS

A man has been arrested in Humansdorp after he was found in possession of drugs on Saturday afternoon, Eastern Cape police said.

It was alleged that South African Police Service (SAPS) officers were on routine patrols in the Vaaldam area in Humansdorp when they spotted a suspicious man walking on the street with a plastic bag in his hand, Sergeant Majola Nkohli said.

“It is said that a man, on seeing a police vehicle, started running in a different direction and also threw a plastic [bag] away. The police gave chase and caught him a few metres away.

“Inside the plastic bag, police found 78 bankies of crystal meth (tik), 40 bankies of dagga, and 95 Mandrax tablets. A total value of the drugs is estimated to be around R13,275.”

The 35-year-old was arrested and was due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of possession of illicit drugs, Nkohli said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

