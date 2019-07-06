Two suspects found in possession of illegal animal skins

Two people were arrested in Faraday near the Johannesburg CBD on Friday after they were found in possession of various illegal animal skins, Gauteng police said.

Environmental affairs department officials in conjunction with South African Police Service (SAPS) officers are working to protect animals from criminals, Captain Kay Makhubele said.

Police had been following up on information received from community members about animal skins being sold in Faraday on Friday, and that the “suspects are killing animals and the skin is sold in Faraday”.

Police recovered various animal skins, including lions, tigers, snakes, and crocodiles. Two suspects were arrested for possession of illegal animal skins. One of the suspects was also found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, Makhubele said.

Gauteng SAPS management had urged members of the public to continue “the vigour with which they have come forward to report crime as police continue to work hard to restore public confidence”.

Crime could be reported, anonymously if need be, by visiting a nearby police station or calling the Crime Stop Number 08600-10111. The arrested suspects would appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Makhubele said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

