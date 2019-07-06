Two men shot dead, another wounded in Soweto shooting incident

ER24 personnel arrived on the scene at 11.50am to find a car parked on the side of the road, “littered with bullet holes”. Three men were found inside the vehicle, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

Medics assessed the patients and found that two men had sustained numerous gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.

“The third man in the vehicle, the male driver, had sustained moderate injuries. The man was treated for his injuries and thereafter transported to a nearby hospital by the provincial services.”

The details surrounding the incident were not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.