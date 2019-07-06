Crime 6.7.2019 12:28 pm

Free State cops arrest woman for possession of copper cable

ANA

Members of the public order policing (POP) reaction task team in the Matjhabeng municipality have arrested a woman for allegedly being in possession of stolen copper cable and other municipal property, Free State police said.

“It was reported in June that cable theft in Matjhabeng [Municipality] has become very critical and where criminals target areas such as Odendaalsrus, Virginia, Welkom, and Bronville where copper cable that cost millions of rand was stolen, thus resulting in residents being affected and left without electricity,” Captain Stephen Thakeng said.

On Thursday, POP reaction team members received a tip-off about a person in possession of copper cable at a shack in Phomolong village, near Hennenman. Upon arrival, they found a 31-year-old woman in possession of five pallets of clear-view fence, five fence poles, a 20.5kg roll of copper wire, two Ryobi grinders, one Dewalt drilling machine, and a 23-metre electrical extension cord.

“All [the] confiscated property was identified by the Matjhabeng municipality. The police would like to warn copper cable thieves to refrain from stealing copper cable from the municipality, as the police will never rest until they ensure that they are arrested and removed from the streets until Matjhabeng becomes safe,” Thakeng said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

