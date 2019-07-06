Two Free State cops arrested for alleged possession of gold-bearing material

Two police officers, a man aged 35 and his wife aged 33, from the Odendaalsrus Police Station appeared in the Odendaalsrus Magistrate’s Court on Friday after their home in the town was searched and officers allegedly found gold-bearing material and equipment used to process the material, Free State police said.

The case was postponed to August 16 for further investigation and the man, a police sergeant, and the woman, a police constable, were granted bail of R2,000 each, Captain Stephen Thakeng said.

“Possible gold-bearing material which weighed plus or minus 4kg and equipment to process gold – three big gas bottles, one hand-made fire stove for melting gold, two sets of burning torches, three gold-weighing scales, 40 gold-melting pots, and calculator – [were found],” he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

