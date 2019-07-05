Welkom roadblock yields results, say Free State police

Several people were arrested during a roadblock on the R34 in a joint operation between the South African police service (SAPS) and the provincial traffic department, Free State police in Welkom said in a statement on Friday.

The police issued 22 traffic fines, while 179 vehicles where searched and 291 people were searched during the roadblock on Wednesday under the leadership of Visible Policing Commander, Colonel Beaula Siyaya.

Seven people were arrested for illegal immigration.

Acting cluster commander of Welkom, Brigadier Mzondi Mojafi, welcomed the arrests and the good work done by SAPS members and traffic departments.

Mojafi said these measures were taken to squeeze crime to zero within the Matjhabeng police stations precincts.

Meanwhile, in Odendaalsrus two police officer were arrested after raids at their homes uncovered gold bearing material and equipment for processing it.

Two people, a couple, aged 35 and 33 appeared in the Odendaalsrus Magistrate’s Court. The case was postponed to 16 August 2019 for further investigation and were both granted bail of R2,000 each.

In a separate incident, the police raided the home of two police officers on Thursday with the Welkom K9 unit after obtaining a search warrant and found possible gold bearing material, as well as material for processing gold.

The husband, a sergeant, and the wife, a constable, appeared in the Odendaalsrus Magistrate’s Court. Both were granted bail of R2,000 each and told to appear again on the 16 August 2019.

