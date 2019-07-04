KZN police seek ‘victims’ of unauthorised R99 debit orders

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have urged community members to report unauthorised debit orders of R99 from their bank accounts.

“There has been a number of media reports of people complaining about these unauthorised debit orders, however they have not laid charges with police. We urge victims to ensure that they report these incidents to the police so that we can ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book,” said one of the province’s police spokespersons, Captain Nqobile Gwala, on Thursday.

Gwala said members of the public should keep their banking details private and not respond to text messages and emails that sought identification details and bank pin codes.

“Anyone who is a victim of similar crimes is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” said Gwala.

She said citizens could avoid becoming victims of scams or attempted fraud by:

Not responding to emails or cellphone messages that asked for personal details and appeared to be from their banks. No bank would ask customers to confirm or update account details via email.

Not providing an online ID, password or pin to anyone.

Not saving Internet banking passwords on a desktop.

Not leaving a computer unattended after having entered an Internet banking password.

“Always log off or sign off at the end of a session. Avoid doing Internet banking in public areas such as Internet cafés, or on any computer that can be accessed by people you do not know.

“Change your pin and passwords frequently. Put sensible transaction limits on your accounts. Only provide your credit card details to reputable companies,” said Gwala.

– African News Agency (ANA)

