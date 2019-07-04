KZN education department building fire deeply distressing, says MEC Nkonyeni

The member of the executive council (MEC) for human settlements and public works in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni, on Thursday said the fire at the uMgungundlovu education district office in Pietermaritzburg, that caused extensive damage, was “deeply distressing”.

On Wednesday night, the KZN department of education headquarters in Pietermaritzburg went up in flames after a suspected arson attack. On Thursday morning, in a statement, KZN education MEC Kwazi Mshengu slammed those responsible for the fire at the uMgungundlovu education district offices.

“It is best that we avoid speculation about the causes of the fire until we have a clearer sense from the investigations. Education is an apex priority for government and the MEC committed to sourcing alternative office accommodation for education,” said Nkonyeni.

“Education service delivery should under no circumstances be hampered by the fire. I have instructed senior Public Works officials to urgently source alternative office space to enable Education in the district to run its operations. Some of the options are to temporarily share space in other government departments in the region.”

Nkonyeni said public works was responsible for state properties in the province which it either constructs or leases on behalf of client departments.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.