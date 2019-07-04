SA police commissioner vows to track down killers of Gauteng cop

South Africa police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole has expressed shock at the cold-blooded killing of a Gauteng crime intelligence police officer who was due to testify and vowed to track down the killers.

In a statement on Thursday, police said Constable Ntobeko Nhlanhla Langa was followed by a white sedan with three male occupants on Wednesday.

“When the member stopped his vehicle, one suspect alighted from the sedan and fired multiple shots at him, killing him instantly,” Brigadier Vish Naidoo, spokesperson for the national commissioner said. “Nothing, including the member’s service pistol, was taken from the member.”

According to police, Langa was attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit in Soweto East since 2011 and he was due to testify in the Randfontein Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning.

Commissioner Sitole said: “My sincere condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased member. I have directed that the province mobilise all resources to ensure that they track down these callous criminals and bring them to book.”

In a separate incident on Wednesday, another member of the SAPS was shot and wounded while conducting crime prevention duties in Attridgeville, west of Pretoria. The member was part of a team that was searching for suspects that had allegedly been committing robberies in the area.

“In a routine stop-and-search, the team pulled off a vehicle but as they ordered the suspect to alight from the vehicle, he began shooting towards the members, wounding Constable Tumelo Raphael Mohlala.”

The members returned fire at the suspect who was later certified dead.

Sitole wished the SAPS officer a speedy recovery.

“I applaud the members of the team for their bravery and for not backing down,” said General Sitole.

– African News Agency

