Man killed and another injured in shooting incident

A man, believed to be in his 40s, was killed and another injured in a shooting incident in Evaton West, south of Johannesburg, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the incident happened Monday afternoon.

“ER24 personnel arrived on the scene at 3.30pm to find the body of a man lying on the side of the road next to his vehicle.”

Meiring said assessments of the patient showed that he had sustained numerous gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life.

“Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead on the scene. A second man was transported privately, prior to the arrival of ER24 medics.”

He said the details surrounding this incident were not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

– African News Agency

