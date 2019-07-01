Sassa warns beneficiaries of fraud

South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) on Monday said they identified potential fraud cases from 2,800 accounts nationwide – 2,200 from different banks and 600 from the South African Post Office (SAPO).

Mpumalanga spokesperson Senzeni Ngubeni said they had advised banks and SAPO to put a stop payment on these accounts.

“Both SAPO and banks have confirmed that these accounts will not be able to transact on the first day of the pay cycle, which is 1 July 2019, and beneficiaries who are unable to get their grants due to any reasons are advised to start at the police stations to make an affidavit,” said Ngubeni.

“They should take their [barcode] or smart card ID together with the completed affidavit to their nearest Sassa office, be the lawful ID holder, bring along proof of banking details.”

She said Sassa assured all beneficiaries that they would get their social grant for the month of July as all officials were ready to assist them.

– African News Agency

