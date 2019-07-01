Two alleged hijackers arrested in Cape Town

Two suspects, aged 17 and 19, were arrested after they allegedly stabbed a taxi driver and hijacked his vehicle in Goodwood in Cape Town, Western Cape police said in a statement on Monday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said the perpetrators were arrested shortly after a taxi driver was stabbed and robbed of his silver Renault Duster.

“They fled with his vehicle towards Parow where Flying Squad members intercepted them in Fransie van Zyl Drive. The two suspects, aged 17 and 19, were detained on charges of attempted murder and the possession of a stolen vehicle, and are due to make their court appearance in Parow once they have been charged,” Traut said.

In an unrelated matter, members of the same unit arrested two suspects, aged 28 and 29, in Riebeeck Kasteel on the West Coast on Friday evening for being in possession of 2.8 kilogrammes of dagga. The suspects were apprehended during an intelligence-driven operation and are expected to appear in on Monday.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.