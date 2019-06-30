Teenager and man arrested for rape and murder in Northern Cape

A 15-year-old boy and 24-year-old man have been arrested by members of the Prieska family violence, child protection, and sexual offences unit following the brutal rape and murder of a woman in her early 30s, Northern Cape police said on Sunday.

It was alleged that the woman was walking home when she was accosted by the duo and dragged to “a nearby yard” where they took turns to rape her, Captain Olebogeng Tawana said.

“The victim was spotted by a passerby, laying helplessly, half-naked and brutally assaulted. She succumbed to her injuries and died while receiving medical treatment.”

The suspects were arrested after police officers followed up on a lead. They were expected to appear in the Prieska Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of murder and rape, Tawana said.

Northern Cape family violence, child protection, and sexual offences unit head Brigadier Nicky Mills commended the investigating officer, “Constable Swarts from Prieska, for tirelessly making sure that the suspects are arrested”.

– African News Agency

