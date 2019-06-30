Three people arrested in KZN for possession of illegal liquor intended for export only

Three people have been arrested in Southern KwaZulu-Natal after they were found in possession of illegal liquor worth over R2 million intended for export only, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the province said on Sunday.

A multi-disciplinary intelligence-driven operation involving Port Shepstone SAPS, Ugu policing cluster officers, South African Revenue Service (Sars) customs officers, Liquor Board personnel, and specialists from distillery companies was conducted in the Port Shepstone, Marburg, and Harding areas this past week, Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said.

“They were acting on intelligence with regards to liquor outlets that were dealing in illicit liquor, and enforcing compliance,” he said.

Three liquor outlets were inspected and three suspects were arrested for possession of various brands of illicit liquor, including whisky, vodka, and gin. The liquor was identified as destined for export only, but it was sold at those particular outlets illegally.

Labels on the bottles had been removed and replaced with fake labels to exclude the wording “Export Only”. The inscription on the glass bottles “Export Only” had been removed with a grinder.

“The total value of the confiscated liquor is more than R2 million. Three suspects, aged between 34 and 40, have appeared in the Port Shepstone Magistrate’s Court on Friday facing charges for being in possession of counterfeit goods. [The police] Investigations are continuing,” Zwane said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

