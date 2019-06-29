Man shot dead in Johannesburg

A man was shot dead in a shooting incident in Bosmont in Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 5.30pm they found the South African Police Service (SAPS) already in attendance, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

“Upon further assessment, they found a man lying on a gravel road next to the train tracks. He had sustained a gunshot wound to the head. Unfortunately, the man showed no signs of life and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.”

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to paramedics, but police would investigate, Van Huyssteen said.

– African News Agency

