KwaZulu-Natal man gets two life terms for rape, murder of 18-month-old relation

A 28-year-old man from Esikhaleni in Richard’s Bay was this week convicted and sentenced in the Mtubatuba High Court to two terms of life imprisonment for the murder and brutal rape of his brother’s 18-month-old child last year, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

During June 2018, the mother left her 18-month-old child with her husband’s brother at Mpembeni in Esikhaleni and proceeded to a local mall, Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said.

When she returned home, she noticed that her child was in distress and in pain. The accused in whose care the child was entrusted, denied any knowledge of what happened to the child.

The following day, the mother discovered that her child had died during the night. An inquest docket was opened at Esikhaleni police station. Following a post-mortem, it was established that child died as a result of being raped. The inquest docket was then changed to murder and rape. The accused was immediately arrested and charged accordingly, Zwane said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

