Crime 29.6.2019 11:04 am

KwaZulu-Natal man gets two life terms for rape, murder of 18-month-old relation

ANA
Picture: iStock

Picture: iStock

The child was left in her uncles care and later died from the injuries sustained during her rape.

A 28-year-old man from Esikhaleni in Richard’s Bay was this week convicted and sentenced in the Mtubatuba High Court to two terms of life imprisonment for the murder and brutal rape of his brother’s 18-month-old child last year, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

During June 2018, the mother left her 18-month-old child with her husband’s brother at Mpembeni in Esikhaleni and proceeded to a local mall, Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said.

When she returned home, she noticed that her child was in distress and in pain. The accused in whose care the child was entrusted, denied any knowledge of what happened to the child.

The following day, the mother discovered that her child had died during the night. An inquest docket was opened at Esikhaleni police station. Following a post-mortem, it was established that child died as a result of being raped. The inquest docket was then changed to murder and rape. The accused was immediately arrested and charged accordingly, Zwane said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Free State man gets life imprisonment for robbery, rape, kidnapping, assault 28.6.2019
KZN serial rapists sentenced to 292 years imprisonment 28.6.2019
Alleged rapist arrested in Port Elizabeth after four young girls open cases 27.6.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition