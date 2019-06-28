Three Somali nationals arrested with stolen truck with 42 new TV sets

The police’s flying squad arrested three Somali nationals in Bellville after they were pulled over driving a stolen truck with 42 brand new television sets worth R360,000.

In a statement, police spokesperson Sergeant George Mjiwu said the arrests of the suspects, aged 28, 29 and 29, followed an integrated operation between members of Flying Squad and Provincial Operational Command Centre.

“At 6pm, the members were busy with patrols when they spotted a truck which resembled one stolen at an electronics company in Atlantis earlier that day,” Mjiwu said. “The truck was pulled off in Durban Road, Bellville, and upon searching the vehicle they found 42 brand new television sets loaded inside with a total value of R360,000.”

An initial investigation discovered that it was the same truck and cargo that were stolen from an Atlantis warehouse. The suspects are expected to appear at Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning for the possession of stolen property.

– African News Agency

