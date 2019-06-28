Crime 28.6.2019 12:29 pm

Missing Free State toddler’s body found in broken fridge

Police say a post mortem is being conducted to determine the cause of death.

Police in the Free State on Friday said detectives had opened an inquest docket after the body of a missing toddler was found in a fridge in a neighbour’s yard.

The boy, 20-month-old Botshele Donavan Molete, was reported missing by his mother on Wednesday.

“One of the neighbours who was assisting with the search looked in one of the outside building used for church services in her yard. In a deep fridge situated in that building she discovered the body of [the] toddler,” a statement from police said.

“At the time of the incident, the fridge had not been working.”

Police said a post mortem was being conducted to determine the cause of death.

– African News Agency

