Two Cape Town cops and three civilians arrested for theft of vehicles

Two Cape Town police officers have been arrested after they were found to have taken official police vehicles and used cloned number plates, and were further found in possession of housebreaking implements, including a crowbar.

Bellville police arrested the two constables and three civilians after spotting them acting in a suspicious manner late on Thursday night.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said that at around 10.30pm, members attached to Bellville police spotted two vehicles, a VW Caddy and a marked police Opel Corsa, under suspicious circumstances in their area.

“Both vehicles were held under observation and followed until they stopped at a residence in De Grendel Avenue, Parow North,” Traut said. “At this stage, the occupants became aware of the police presence and fled the area. They were pursued and with the assistance of police backup, both vehicles were forced to stop.”

Traut said the VW Caddy, an official SAPS vehicle, was driven by a police constable and he had two civilian passengers, while the Opel Corsa was also found to be an official SAPS vehicle which was being driven by a civilian while his passenger was a police constable.

“Both vehicles were fitted with cloned registration plates and it was established that the vehicles were removed from SAPS premises without the necessary authorisation,” he added. “The suspects, aged between 30 and 35, were arrested after they were also found in possession of housebreaking implements, comprising a crowbar, cable ties and gloves.”

The suspects are expected to make a court appearance on Monday in Bellville to face charges of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of housebreaking implements and theft of number plates.

The provincial police said last night: “Their involvement in house robbery cases is now being investigated as one of the vehicles was seen fleeing a house robbery in Durbanville earlier this month.

“The Western Cape police will not allow corrupt members to tarnish our reputation and undo the good work done by thousands of dedicated and loyal police officers in the province.”

– African News Agency

