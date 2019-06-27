Alleged rapist arrested in Port Elizabeth after four young girls open cases

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Port Elizabeth after two rape cases, an attempted rape and a sexual assault case were opened in Kwazakele, Eastern Cape police said on Thursday.

Spokesperson, Captain Andre Beetge said the arrest comes after an 11-year-old girl was admitted to Dora Nginza Hospital earlier this week.

Beetge said the girl subsequently told her doctor that she had been raped and through a hospital social worker the police were notified and a rape case was opened.

He said the girl had mentioned the man’s name as well as another girl’s name who was also allegedly raped.

By Wednesday afternoon and through speedy investigation, three more girls opened cases against the man, said Beetge.

A nine-year-old girl opened a rape case, another nine-year-old girl opened a sexual assault case, while a 12-year-old girl opened an attempted rape case.

Beetge said all four girls stayed in the same street in Thambo Village, Kwazakele and regularly played together.

“The 26-year-old suspect stays in the same street and it is alleged that he enticed and lured girls to his house with promises to buy them chips and sweets on numerous occasions between 2017 and 2019.”

Motherwell Cluster Commander, Major General Dawie Rabie applauded the swift investigation into opening the cases and arresting the man by the police, but added: “The children in this community seems to have fallen prey to a serial rapist. Four young girls came forward yesterday, but there might even be more. We urge parents in this area to come forward where more child victims are identified. We also need parents to see the serious need of better adult supervision when children are allowed to play outside in the streets.”

The man is being held in custody and is expected to appear before the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

