Gang affiliate arrested on four counts of attempted murder

Police in Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape arrested a 25-year-old alleged gang affiliate on four counts of attempted murder.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police followed up on information on the whereabouts of a suspect and arrested him at his house in Gelvandale at around 11pm on Wednesday.

Naidu said the arrest follows an incident which took place on Saturday evening in which two suspects pulled out firearms and started shooting at three men on the corners of Springbok and Tobias Streets in Gelvandale.

The group scattered and escaped unhurt, but a stray bullet hit a ten-year-old boy who was sitting on the pavement. The child was struck in the upper arm and was taken to hospital for treatment. The suspect is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

– African News Agency

