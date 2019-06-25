Three suspects arrested with remains of hijacked vehicle

The flying squad in the Western Cape apprehended three suspects in Delft South on Tuesday morning after they were found to be in possession of a hijacked vehicle.

The police said they were patrolling the Delft area when they became suspicious of three people next to a vehicle on the R300.

During their investigation of the situation, they discovered that the Chevrolet Aveo had been hijacked in Kuilsrivier on Thursday.

“The three suspects aged 31, 35 and 39 were arrested and what was left of the vehicle was confiscated,” the police said.

The three suspects will be charged and they are then expected to appear in a court in Blue Downs, the police said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

