Five arrested on N4 for dealing in dagga

Five men were arrested on the N4 close to Middelburg for dealing in dagga on Tuesday, the Mpumalanga police said.

The men, aged between 25 and 39, include three foreign nationals.

“The arrest came after members of Crime Intelligence, in Witbank received information of a sugar truck that was travelling from Malelane to Johannesburg transporting dagga. The members and Middelburg Flying Squad spotted a truck matching the description given and stopped it,” the provincial police said in a statement.

“Upon searching inside the trailer, they found bags of compressed dagga packed on top of the sugar with an estimated street value of R370,000.”

The men are expected to appear in the Witbank Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, facing charges of dealing in dagga.

– African News Agency (ANA)

