Five Joburg Metro cops under fire for R11,000 bribe

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) on Tuesday said five of its officers have been arrested by the elite crime fighting unit of the South African Police Service, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), for alleged corruption.

“Five JMPD officers were arrested by the Hawks on Monday 24th June for alleged corruption. The officers were arrested when they reported for duty at JMPD operations office, [at] corner Village Road and Loveday Street in Wemmer, Johannesburg,” said JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

It is alleged that the officers solicited a R11,000 bribe from a man who was in possession of an illegal firearm, and failed to arrest him.

“The incident occurred in the Cleveland area on May 22, when the officers had stopped the man’s car during a routine roadside check. These officers were granted bail of R2,000 each and will also be suspended, pending an internal investigation.”

On Monday, Hawks spokesperson, Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the five JMPD officers, aged between 26 and 38, were facing charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

– African News Agency (ANA)

