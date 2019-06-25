Three suspects arrested for drugs worth more than R3.4m in Upington

Three suspects aged between 25 and 45 were arrested for being in possession of an assortment of drugs worth more than R3.4 million in Upington in the Northern Cape, police said on Tuesday.

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said the trio was arrested on Monday during a disruptive operation by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigating Unit, Upington K9, and Upington border police.

Mnisi said the team received information regarding drugs being transported inside a bus and they immediately launched an operation and intercepted the bus and recovered the consignment.

“The assortment of drugs that includes dagga, tik (crystal meth), and mandrax tablets worth more than R3.4 million were recovered during a search and seizure operation,” Mnisi said.

The three suspects are expected to appear on Wednesday at the Upington Magistrate’s Court for dealing in drugs.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.