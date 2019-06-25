Robbery suspect nabbed within five hours

Uitenhage Police in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday said they arrested a 25-year-old man five hours after his alleged involvement in an armed robbery at a tavern in KwaNobuhle.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the suspect was posing as a customer pretending to buy beer when he took out a firearm and threatened to shoot the owner of the tavern in Vusani Street.

The incident occurred at around 6pm on Monday night.

Nkohli said the man was quickly joined by three other men who are believed to have also been armed.

The suspects allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of money and a cellphone before fleeing the scene on foot.

The incident was immediately reported to police who followed up leads and were able to track him down to a house in 10th Avenue, KwaNobuhle.

Nkohli said that police were closing in on the other suspects and their arrests were imminent.

The suspect is expected to appear at the KwaNobuhle Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on a charge of business robbery.

– African News Agency

