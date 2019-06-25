Police officer killed on duty in Cape Town

A 34-year-old police officer was fatally shot when suspects opened fire at the police vehicle in Lavender Hill, Cape Town, said Western Cape police on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut on Monday evening at around 11.15pm, two members attached to the Steenberg Crime Prevention Unit approached five suspects at Fawley Court, Lavender Hill, who fled on the arrival of police.

“During the pursuit of the suspects, they opened fire at the police vehicle in Grindel Crescent and wounded the driver, a 34-year-old sergeant. He was rushed to hospital where he later succumbed to death. His partner, a constable, escaped the attack unharmed,” said Traut.

The provincial police management expressed condolences to the family and colleagues of the member who died while protecting the community and assured them that every endeavour would be made to apprehend the suspects so that they can be prosecuted with the full might of the law, Traut said.

“Any person who can assist us with information regarding this case is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All information will be treated confidentially,” he added.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.