Man shot dead in Johannesburg city centre

ANA
Stock image.

Reasons for the shooting are not yet clear and investigations are continuing.

A man has been shot dead outside a Newtown business in Quinn Street.

On Tuesday, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the 47-year-old man “was shot and killed this morning” outside a business.

He said paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 8am to find security members and local authorities already in attendance.

“On further inspection, medics found a man lying on the pavement. Assessments showed that the man had sustained several gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead,” said Meiring.

Police were on the scene. Reasons for the shooting are not yet clear and investigations are continuing.

– African News Agency

