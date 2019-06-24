Pit bull pepper-sprayed and locked up during house breaking

Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape on Monday said they were investigating a housebreaking incident during which the family pet pit bull was allegedly pepper-sprayed and locked up.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the robbery occurred on Sunday night when the Linton Grange homeowners went out.

She said when they returned they saw that the intruders had gained entry through the roof. Naidu said it was suspected that the dog was pepper-sprayed and locked inside one of the bedrooms.

Naidu said the suspects ransacked the house, stealing household items including a TV, PlayStation, and clothing valued at R37,000.

Police are investigating a case of housebreaking and no arrests have been made.

– African News Agency

