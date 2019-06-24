Exhausted, hungry escapee surrenders to North West police

A hungry, exhausted escapee surrendered to police in Vryburg, North West police said on Monday.

Sipho Mohutsiwa, 24, was one of the six awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped through the roof of the police cells in Pudimoe on June 14.

He was arrested on June 18 after the police were informed of a suspicious person walking alongside the railway line near Vryburg.

“Upon seeing the police, the escapee who looked very exhausted and hungry at the time, did not even try to flee, but surrendered,” said police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane.

He said all six escapees had been arrested within six days after the escape. Mohutsiwa was the third to be arrested.

“The first two detainees to be apprehended within 72 hours after their escape were Oageng Senye, 24, and Mosimanegape Mohutsana, 20. Senye was apprehended after his father handed him over to the police in Vryburg on Saturday, 15 June 2019, while Mohutsana was re-arrested in Vryburg on Sunday, 16 June 2019 after the police were informed of his whereabouts.

“On Monday, 17 June 2019, a tip-off led to the tracking down of the third escapee, Lawrence Ntwagae, 28, who was hiding at a place called Colour-Blocking, just outside Vryburg.

“Tumelo Setlhodi, 37, handed himself over to the police in Pudimoe on Wednesday, 19 June 2019 at about 11.30am, while the sixth escapee, Hendick Pampier, 36, was re-arrested on Thursday, 20 June 2019 after the police were informed of the place where he was hiding in Colridge, Vryburg.”

They were all expected to appear in the Taung Magistrate’s Court on Monday, on a charge of escape from lawful custody.

At the time of the escape, they were facing charges ranging from robbery with aggravated circumstances to housebreaking and possession of suspected stolen property.

– African News Agency

