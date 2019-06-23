Suspect arrested for possession of stolen police firearm in Port Elizabeth

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in Arcadia in Port Elizabeth for possession of a stolen police pistol and another firearm, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Eastern Cape said on Sunday.

The man was arrested soon after police responded to a shooting incident in the area, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

It was alleged that on Friday evening at about 11.45pm, members of the SAPS visible gang intervention team (VGIT) were searching a sports bar in Bakkiesbom Street when they saw the suspect running to the back of the bar, she said.

Officers pursued the man and noticed him throwing something out through the security gate. The officers found a pistol and a .38 revolver in the yard. The suspect was then arrested.

Investigations revealed that the pistol belonged to a police sergeant who had been robbed of his firearm and vehicle in Kwanobuhle in Uitenhage north of Port Elizabeth early this month.

The suspect was detained on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and would appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Naidu said.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.