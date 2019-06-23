Tip-off leads to recovery of rifles, safe and ammunition in Welkom

Police in Welkom have recovered two stolen firearms and a firearm safe shortly after a burglary was reported in Lakeview in Welkom, Free State police said.

A man reported a case of burglary at his residence in Fiskaal Street in Lakeview on Friday afternoon, Captain Stephen Thakend said in a statement.

“Unknown suspects broke [into] the house to gain entrance and forcefully removed the rifle safe where it was mounted on the wall,” he said.

On the same day, at about 2pm, members of the Welkom policing cluster task team received information which led them to Flamingo Pan in Welkom, on the Theunissen road.

The rifle safe was found abandoned with two firearms inside it – a .22 calibre rifle Springfield Model 84C, a Stevenson 410 bore shotgun, 200 .22 rounds of ammunition, and 50 410 bore shotgun rounds.

The complainant was contacted and he positively confirmed that those firearms and the safe belonged to him and the items were handed back to him. No arrests had yet been made, Thakeng said.

Should anyone have information which may help lead to the arrest of the burglars, they should contact Detective Lt-Col Goli Ngubeni of the Welkom detective service at 082-372-0423.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.