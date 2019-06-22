Police hunt for Wesselsbron armed house robbers

Police in Wesselsbron are searching for a group of armed men who broke into a house by forcing the kitchen door and robbed a woman and her two sons at gunpoint, Free State police said on Saturday.

The 47-year-old woman was asleep when she was woken by a noise at about midnight on Friday and found four unknown African men armed with three handguns and a knife in the house, Captain Stephen Thakeng said.

“They demanded cash and covered the family with blankets.” The woman and her two sons were robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash, a plasma TV, DVD player, and bank cards. The suspects then fled the scene. The incident was reported to police and a case of house robbery was opened for investigation, Thakeng said.

Should anyone have information that could help to arrest the perpetrators, they should contact Detective Constable TS Mbusi of the Wesselsbron detective service on 082-466-8192.

– African News Agency

