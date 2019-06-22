SAPS National Commissioner Sithole welcomes swift arrest of three alleged Gauteng police killers

South African Police Service (SAPS) National Commissioner Lt-Gen Khehla John Sitole has welcomed the swift arrest of three suspects in connection with the killing of a SAPS officer in Soweto, Johannesburg on Thursday.

It was reported that 28-year-old Constable Nhlamulo Vuyeka was one of the Moroka crime prevention unit members on patrol at Nancefield Hostel when they stopped a suspicious vehicle, Colonel Brenda Muridili said in a statement.

“When the police approached the vehicle for a search, the occupants started shooting at them, but the police managed to contain the situation and arrest the perpetrators. It was discovered that Constable Vuyeka sustained a gunshot wound just below his bullet resistant vest on his abdomen. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. At the time of his passing he had been serving the police for just over four years.”

Police arrested the three suspects in the vehicle which had been reported stolen from Actonville this month. During the arrest, a 9mm pistol was recovered from the vehicle, Muridili said.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the family of this member that paid with his life for the safety of our communities. Constable Vuyeka was a hero and I am happy that his alleged killers will face the full might of the law,” Sitole said.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.