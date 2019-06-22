Five men wounded in ‘random shooting’ in Eastern Cape, police probe attempted murder

Five men were wounded when a passenger in a red Toyota Sprinter allegedly fired several shots at them in Kamesh in Uitenhage, north of Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday.

It was alleged that five youths were standing at the corner of Grasvoel and Pelican streets in Kamesh at about 1.30pm on Friday afternoon when a passenger in a red Toyota Sprinter driving past them fired several shots at the five men, Sergeant Majola Nkohli said.

“All five victims started running in different directions, but unfortunately all victims sustained gunshot wounds. The motive for the shooting is unknown, and the suspects are still at large. All five victims, aged between 18 and 24, were rushed to hospital.”

Police were looking at “all possibilities” and anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects was urged to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Marlon van Heerden at 082-441-7624 or 041-988-8200, or Crime Stop at 08600-10111.

Callers could remain anonymous and all information would be treated as strictly confidential, Nkohli said.

– African News Agency

