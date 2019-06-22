Limpopo police arrest two alleged livestock thieves

Police in Bolobedu outside Tzaneen have arrested two men, aged 29 and 41, in connection with the theft of livestock in the area, Limpopo police said on Saturday.

The men were stopped while travelling in a bakkie loaded with the carcasses of five cattle at Shawela village, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

“During the arrest, two suspects managed to run away, but they were identified. The driver and owner of the vehicle were apprehended on the spot.”

The preliminary police investigations led to them to the owners of the cattle who subsequently identified their cattle through brand marks. The suspects would appear in the Bolobedu Magistrate’s Court soon. The police search for the remaining two suspects was still under way and investigations were continuing, Ngoepe said.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of these suspects should contact the crime stop number 08600-10111 or the nearest police station.

– African News Agency

