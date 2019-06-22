Limpopo cops seek men who robbed two traffic police officers

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo has assembled a multi-disciplinary task team to seek five men who robbed two on duty traffic police officers manning a speed trap in the Marble Hall policing area near Groblersdal on Friday afternoon, Limpopo police said.

It was alleged that the two traffic police officers were conducting speed trap duties at about 3.15pm along the Slaagboom road near Marble Hall, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said on Saturday.

“In the process, they stopped a grey VW Polo TSI with five occupants and without number plates for exceeding the speed limit.”

“While they were busy issuing the driver with a written notice, three passengers alighted, two of them armed with rifles and the other one with a pistol. They robbed both the traffic police officers [of] two cellphones, one firearm, and the speed [trap] camera before they fled the scene. These suspects are still unknown and there is no arrest yet,” Ngoepe said.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects is requested to contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 079-894-5501 or the crime stop number 08600-10111 or the nearest police station.

Limpopo acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers condemned the robbery and warned “these criminals involved in this matter that the police are going to hunt them down around the clock until they are taken to where they belong “.

The police investigations were continuing, Ngoepe said.

– African News Agency

