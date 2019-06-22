Lengthy sentences handed to killers of Stellenbosch guest house owner

A female caregiver and three men have been sentenced to lengthy terms of imprisonment for the brutal murder of Stellenbosch guest house owner Marie Vervey, 81, Western Cape police said on Saturday.

Vervey was murdered in her residence, Cynerades, Paradyskloof in Stellenbosch in February 2017 after the killers gained entry to the house under false pretences. She had had been stabbed 68 times.

Mastermind behind the murder Nicoleze Geldenhuys, and her accomplices Jerome Hendricks, Enrico Malherbe, and Andre Coetzee were arrested shortly after the killing and were found guilty in the Western Cape High Court of murder in February this year.

They were also found guilty of robbing Vervey of jewellery and personal items worth hundreds of thousands of rand.

On Friday, Judge Mushtak Parker sentenced Geldenhuys, who had been employed to take care of Verwey, to life imprisonment and 15 years for robbery.

Hendricks received 28 years for the murder and 12 years for robbery, and Malherbe and Coetzee were each sentenced to 23 years for murder and 12 years for robbery.

The Western Cape police management welcome the sentences and commends the investigation team for ensuring a conviction of the perpetrators, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

