KZN a ‘giant crime scene’ because of weak policing, justice system, says IFP

The main reason why political crime is so high in South Africa is because of weak policing and a compromised justice system, with KwaZulu-Natal now “like a giant crime scene”, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) said.

The death of former Ndwedwe mayor Maxwell Hadebe, who was shot at his business premises in Ndwedwe on Thursday night, further justified the IFP’s call for KwaZulu-Natal community safety and liaison MEC Mxolisi Kaunda to work around the clock in implementing a tangible comprehensive plan to eradicate crime and illegal firearms in all communities, IFP spokesperson and member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature Blessed Gwala said in a statement.

“We dream of a crime free province and it all depends in his willingness to find working plans to thoroughly deal with crime,” he said.

The IFP condemned the barbaric and senseless killing of the former mayor, and was gravely concerned with the failure of the justice system “to be harsh against political killings in KwaZulu-Natal”.

The IFP was tired of a compromised system that continued to put the lives of many people at risk because it only sought to serve a few elites with funds “to jeopardise the institution”.

Many people had lost their lives due to incompetent officials who failed to take heed of the warnings to avoid such catastrophic results. The IFP called on government to take decisive action to address these senseless killings, Gwala said.

“KwaZulu-Natal is also now like a giant crime scene. In some areas there is even a curfew. A person cannot freely move around at night. So, is this really freedom? Freedom from apartheid to the clutches of crime? The main reason why political crime is so high in South Africa is because of weak policing and justice system. It seems our laws were written by criminals, for criminals,” he said.

The IFP also urged the political killings police task team to be thorough in its investigation into who killed the former Ndwedwe mayor.

The team should ensure that it had sufficient evidence before arresting people to avoid raising hope for the family of the deceased, “then at the end the accused are released due to insufficient evidence”.

The IFP sent its heartfelt condolences to the Hadebe family and friends, Gwala said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

