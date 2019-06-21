Political killings’ task team investigating murder of former KZN mayor

The task team dealing with political killings in KwaZulu-Natal will be investigating the case of a former KwaZulu-Natal mayor who was shot and killed on Thursday night.

Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi – spokesperson for the directorate for priority crime investigation, better known as the Hawks – told African News Agency on Friday morning that the Hawks would be picking up the case.

Former Ndwedwe (Tongaat area) mayor Maxwell Hadebe was shot at his business premises in Ndwedwe on Thursday night, according to one of KZN’s provincial police spokespersons, colonel Thembeka Mbele.

“A case of murder is being investigated by Ndwedwe SAPS. It is alleged last night at 7pm, a 50-year-old man was at his business premises with the patrons when an unknown suspect fired shots through the door.

“He sustained gunshot wounds to the head and was declared dead at the scene. The circumstances and the motive are still being investigated,” said Mbele.

Last year, police minister Bheki Cele expanded the task team investigating political killings in KZN following a poor arrest and conviction rate.

There is now a team of 126 people working to solve the numerous political killings that have taken place in the province. Included in the team are 16 experienced prosecutors, led by seasoned advocate Cyril Selepe.

The new team also includes detectives from Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape and Western Cape.

The team has had several successes since its formation. Among these is the arrest of four men – two of them former policemen – allegedly responsible for the murder of former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa, who was assassinated in 2017 in the uMzimkhulu area, where he was working as a councillor.

The team caused waves in May this year when it arrested Harry Gwala District Municipality mayor Mluleki Ndobe for being involved in Magaqa’s murder. Those charges were provisionally withdrawn.

Just days after Ndobe’s arrest, Newcastle mayor Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba was arrested for being involved in the murder of Wandile Ngubeni, the ANCYL regional deputy chairperson for eMalahleni, who was gunned down in 2016. Mahlaba is currently out on R20,000 bail.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.