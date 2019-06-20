Eskom technician nabbed for R30,000 bribe

A technician at Eskom has been arrested for allegedly soliciting a R30,000 bribe from a businessperson, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (commonly known as the Hawks) said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the 30-year-old man was supposed to upgrade power supply at the business premises when he solicited cash from the owner.

“It is alleged that the suspect approached the businessman after he withdrew plans to upgrade electricity for his business in May this year. In June he made another application and was contacted by the suspect to meet with him. At the meeting, the suspect undertook to help the businessman for a fee to upgrade his electricity. The matter was reported to Eskom who in turn presented it to the Hawks to probe it further,” said Mulaudzi.

He was arrested during a sting operation as he took R10,000 cash from the businessman. The technician is expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

