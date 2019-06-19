Commissioner thrilled as dozens arrested in Mpumalanga police operations

Provincial Commissioner of police in Mpumalanga Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has commended SAPS members for their sterling performance as more than 80 people were arrested at the weekend in separate operations, the police said in a statement.

Four men aged between 19 and 20 appeared at the Evander Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, on charges of carjacking and rape after they were arrested on Saturday during a mandatory police operation.

While the police were processing paperwork after it was found that the car the four were arrested in had been hijacked, a 27-year-old woman entered a police station at Embalenhle to report that she had been raped and positively identified the men as her assailants.

The victim was apparently fleeing from an abusive boyfriend when in desperation she stopped their car but instead of helping her, the men then took her to a secluded spot where they allegedly raped her.

The suspects were remanded in custody and will reappear at the same court for a formal bail application on Tuesday, 25 June 2019.

The Mpumalanga police also arrested 79 suspects and seized two unlicensed firearms and ammunition during operations conducted across the province at the weekend, the statement said.

The suspects were arrested for various crimes ranging from murder, attempted murder, driving under the influence of alcohol, business robbery, possession of suspected stolen property, possession of drugs, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (assault GBH), concealment of birth, drinking in public as well as common assault.

The operations were carried out from Thursday 13 June to Sunday 16 June.

“These arrests are aligned with the police’s quest of ensuring a safe and secure environment for all citizens of the country as well as removing bad elements that threaten the lives of others,” the statement said.

Some suspects appeared yesterday in different courts around the province and others were issued fines.

Zuma was “thrilled with the sterling work by the members” and he encouraged them to continue their hard work and commitment to remove criminals from society.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.