Man arrested for allegedly assaulting metro police officer

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a metro police officer on the corner of Wanderers and De Villiers Street in Johannesburg, police said on Wednesday.

It is alleged that on Tuesday at around 4pm, metro police were performing their duties in respect of enforcing municipal by-laws when a group of people attacked them.

“The situation got out of hand when the suspect injured an officer on her hand,” said Johannesburg Central police spokesperson, Constable Constance Lelimo.

An investigation is underway and the suspect is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court soon.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.