Man kills girlfriend, turns gun on himself in Limpopo supermarket

Image: iStock.

According to a police spokesperson, he shot her in full view of employees and customers.

A 33-year-old man shot dead his 30-year-old girlfriend in front of her colleagues before turning the gun on himself at a supermarket in Burgersfort, Limpopo on Tuesday, police said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said: “He shot her to death in full view of other employees and customers and later, he was found lying dead in a pool of blood in the shop. He had a gunshot wound and the firearm lying next to his body.”

Ngoepe said an inquest had been opened into the incident.

– African News Agency

