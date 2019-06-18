Crime 18.6.2019 04:24 pm

Woman nabbed for manufacturing fake Viagra pills

Fake sex enhancement tablets including Viagra pills were found at a house in Brackenhust, Johannesburg, 18 June 2019. Picture: Supplied / SAPS

Gauteng police on Tuesday said they arrested a woman found operating a clandestine laboratory manufacturing fake Viagra tablets at her home.

Spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said police received a tip-off about the laboratory and went to her Brackenhurst house.

“Police searched the house and found different kinds of tablets and machines used to manufacture the tablets. Fake Viagra and other sex enhancement tablets were dicovered. The owner of the house was arrested and taken to Brackendowns police station for detention.”

The middle-aged woman is expected to appear Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court soon.

– African News Agency (ANA)

