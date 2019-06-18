Crime 18.6.2019 03:46 pm

City of Cape Town impounds 182 taxis in crackdown

The City of Cape Town on Tuesday said its law enforcement staff have arrested 55 suspects for various offences, impounded 182 vehicles and issued 4 698 fines during “taxi blitz” operation which was launched to deal with unruly taxis in the city. PHOTO: Supplied

The city’s Safety and Security Directorate launched the taxi blitz in May to target hotspot areas.

The city of Cape Town Safety and Security Directorate launched the taxi blitz in May to target hotspot areas, in response to ongoing complaints about driver behaviour in the public transport sector.

The city’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said: “The aim is to have at least two such interventions each week, involving the Traffic Service, Metro Police, and Law Enforcement Department. We are focusing on areas that are considered hot spots, with moving violations being a key priority, but also driver and vehicle fitness.”

