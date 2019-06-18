Three killed in Richards Bay home invasion

Three people have been killed following a home invasion in Arboretum, Richards Bay in the early hours of Tuesday morning, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 said a man and his son were shot dead by armed robbers who had entered their home in Forelle Avenue. A woman was shot in the leg, while her two minor children escaped unharmed.

A neighbour, who had responded to the family’s calls for help, was also killed.

“The adult female was transported by a private ambulance service to hospital for further treatment,” said a statement from Netcare 911.

“Circumstances leading up to the shooting will be investigated by the [SA Police Service] SAPS who were on [the] scene.”

– African News Agency

