Sitole sends condolences to murdered Tubatse police officer

National Police Commissioner General Khehla John Sitole on Monday sent condolences to the Tubatse police officer that was shot and killed while responding to a hijacking along Majaditshukudu and Ohrigstad Roads in Limpopo.

“It is always a sad day to learn of the passing of yet another police officer at the hands of ruthless criminals,” said Sitole.

“And I still say that we will not rest until we arrest and bring to book all those that continue to attack the state, no matter how long it takes for the wheels of justice to turn, police killers will pay the price for their gruesome crimes.”

Sithole has directed the province to afford the family of Constable Alfred Mathabatha the necessary support through their time of bereavement and beyond, his office said in a statement.

The 30-year-old South African Police Service (SAPS) was killed on June 16.

Mathabatha and his colleagues were on duty when they responded to a hijacking in progress.

“When they spotted the suspects, a chase ensued and the suspects started firing shots at the police. Constable Mathabatha was injured and taken to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds last night, 16 June 2019,” Sitole’s office said in a statement.

Mathabatha joined the police on February 6, 2017.

The province mobilised the necessary resources to hunt down the perpetrators as per the 72-Hour Activation Plan and expect arrests to be made soon, Sitole’s office said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.