Car dealership owner arrested for stolen cars found on his premises

A vehicle dealership owner is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court this week after seven stolen vehicles were impounded at his premises in Bosmont, Johannesburg, Gauteng police said on Sunday.

He was was arrested by members of the Flying Squad, Johannesburg Metro Police, and tracking company officials on Friday, Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said.

He would be charged with possession of suspected stolen vehicles. The impounded vehicles were two Nissan NP200 bakkies, two Mercedes Benz cars, a Ford Fiesta, Toyota Etios, and a VW Polo.The vehicles were stolen in Mondeor, Moffat View, and Johannesburg Central, and in Pretoria West, Akasia, and Brooklyn, he said.

In unrelated incidents, police also seized 19 firearms from criminals between Friday and Saturday night. The firearm were seized during routine patrols and crime prevention operations “Okae Molao” in various areas of Gauteng.

Three of the suspects found in possession of illegal firearms were arrested at a hostel in Vosloorus in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, following a shoo-out with police. One of the suspects was shot in the leg and was in hospital under police guard. No police officers were injured.

The other firearms were seized in Alexandra, Booysens, Dobsonville, Johannesburg Central, Jeppe, Meadowlands, Khutsong, and Rabie Ridge, Dlamini said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

