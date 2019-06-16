Human foetus found in Butterworth in Eastern Cape

Police officers on patrol in Butterworth found a human foetus wrapped in a green towel along King Street at about 5pm on Saturday afternoon, Eastern Cape police said.

”The gender of the foetus could not be established, as it was taken to a state mortuary,” Captain Jackson Manatha said on Sunday.

An inquest docket had been opened for further investigation. Anyone who might have any information about the person who dumped the foetus was requested to contact the Butterworth Police Station on 047-401-1100 or 047-401-1124. The information would be treated as confidential, Manatha said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

